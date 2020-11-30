Man (30s) dies after being hit by car on M50 on Sunday night

A man has died after he was hit by a car on the M50 late on Sunday night.

Gardaí were called to the M50 northbound before the Junction 5 Finglas exit shortly before midnight on Sunday, November 29th, after a car struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the city morgue where a post mortem will be conducted. No one else was injured in the incident.

The road was closed for a period of time overnight for examination by forensic collision investigators but had re-opened by 7.30am on Monday.

AA Roadwatch confirmed on Twitter that the road had re-opened but warned of heavy traffic between Junction 6 and Junction 7 of the M50 northbound.

Gardaí at Finglas are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and have also called on any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and might have camera footage, including dash-came footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Finglas Garda station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.