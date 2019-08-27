Man (30s) dead following shooting in Co Louth

A man in his 30s has died after having been shot in Clogherhead, Co Louth this Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place at a caravan park near a supermarket on Drogheda Road.

It is understood several shots were fired from a passing car in the direction of a mobile home.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene following the shooting at around 3pm. The man was given emergency first aid but was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is not known if the shooting is connected to the ongoing gang feud in nearby Drogheda.

The scene has been sealed off for examination and investigations are continuing.

In a statement gardaí said they are currently at the scene of the fatal shooting which occurred at approximately 2.50pm at a caravan park on the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin road at Clogherhead.

“A male in his early 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

“An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Clogherhead area earlier today.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.