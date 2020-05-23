Man (30s) charged in connection with drug seizure in Mallow

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with a drug seizure on Thursday evening in Mallow, Co Cork.

The man, who is in his mid-30s, was charged on Friday night and is to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday.

A second man in his late 40s arrested over the seizure remains in Garda custody at Mallow Garda Station, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

During the incident at Spa, Mitchelstown Road on Thursday a garda fired his gun at a checkpoint, resulting in a minor gunshot wound to one man’s shoulder.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has opened an investigation into the circumstances in which the firearm was discharged.