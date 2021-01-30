Man (30s) charged after ‘serious assault’ in north Dublin

A man has been charged in relation to a “serious assault” in north Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene at a premises in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and was detained at Clontarf Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

A man in his 50s was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment after the incident, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It is understood he was stabbed during the assault.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokeswoman said.