Man (30s) charged after ‘serious assault’ in north Dublin
Male in his 50s taken to hospital following incident in Baldoyle on Thursday
The man is to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning. File photograph: Frank Miller
A man has been charged in relation to a “serious assault” in north Dublin on Thursday afternoon.
The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene at a premises in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and was detained at Clontarf Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.
A man in his 50s was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment after the incident, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. It is understood he was stabbed during the assault.
Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokeswoman said.