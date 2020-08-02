Man (30s) arrested over series of burglaries in Co Clare

A man has been arrested in relation to a series of burglaries in Co Clare, including theft from a church.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday, gardaí­ in Kilrush received a report of a possible burglary at a house on Toler Street.

Gardaí attended and saw a man coming out through a side window of the house. Following a short foot chase the man, aged in his 30s, was arrested. He was also found to be in possession of a knife, gardaí said.

The scene was preserved and examined by the local scenes of crime unit. A hatchet and a screwdriver that are believed to have been used during the course of the burglary were also recovered, gardaí said.

The suspect was detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to burglary at a shop on Francis Street on June 26th, criminal damage to a shop on John Street on May 31st, burglary at a house on John Street on May 31st and theft from a church in Kilrush on March 23rd.

He is due to appear before Ennis District Court on Monday morning.