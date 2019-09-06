Man (30) shot and seriously injured in north Dublin estate

A man was shot several times in a housing estate in north Dublin on Friday evening.

The 30 year old sustained a number of gunshot wounds in what appeared to be a pre-planned attack.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was said to be in a serious condition.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7.10pm at a house on Streamville Road in Donaghmede.

The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, particularly anyone who may have noticed a Beige Nissan Almera in the area or any motorists in the area travelling at the time who may have dashcam footage, to contact Coolock Garda Station on 016664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.