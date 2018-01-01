Man (29) charged in connection with Co Limerick murder

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man in Co Limerick.

Willie Lynch, (35), originally from Ballybrown, Co Limerick, was discovered dead in his home on Main Street, Pallaskenry, on Saturday.

Following the results of a postmortem examination on Sunday, gardaí said they are now treating his death as murder.

The 29-year-old will appear before Newcastlewest District Court at 10.30am on Tuesday morning.