Man (28) seriously injured in north Dublin shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Coolock area of Dublin last night.

Named locally as Kenneth Finn (28), a father of two, the man is understood to have received gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken by ambulance from the scene at Moatview Gardens in Coolock.

About 20 people gathered at the scene last night, which was cordoned off by gardaí. One woman, who asked not to be named said she heard “about seven or eight shots, maybe more” at about 8 pm. She heard helicopters over head also.

“There was only a shooting near here before Christmas. It’s terrible. The place has gone mad.”

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting in Moatview Gardens, Coolock, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Forensics gardaí in white jump-suits and wearing masks over their noses and mouths worked under bright lights in the front garden area of a house where the shooting is believed to have taken place. They took photographs and placed large sheets of plastic over the ground.

At about 9.30 pm a young woman arrived by car, asked the name of the person shot, and left distressed.

About ten gardaí, some in plain clothes were at the scene, with more arriving at about 9.45 pm.

In a statement gardaí said the shooting occurred at approximately 8.15pm and that a male was seriously injured in the incident. “His injuries are described as very serious.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Coolock garda station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.