Man (27) loses finger after slash hook attack in Co Cork

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance following an assault on a 27-year-old man who lost a finger when he was attacked by two men armed with slash hooks in Co Cork.

The victim, who is from Bruree in Co Limerick, was attacked by two men on Baker’s Road in Charleville at about 5pm on Friday evening and suffered a number of injuries.

The man lost a finger in the attack and suffered a number of lacerations and was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

Gardaí were alerted and they were quickly on the scene and cordoned off the area before a Garda technical team carried out a forensic examination and began door to door inquiries in the area.

Gardaí are hoping to be given permission by doctors at UHL to speak to the injured man later today or over the weekend so they can take a formal statement from him in relation to the assault.

No arrests have been made but gardaí said that they have an open mind on the motive for the attack which happened on a busy bypass of the town.

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have camera footage, including dash camera footage, from the Bakers Road area at the time of the incident, to contact them at Charleville on 063-21770.