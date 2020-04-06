Man (27) arrested in Robbie Lawlor investigation released

A 27-year-old man arrested in the investigation into the murder of Robbie Lawlor in Belfast on Saturday has been released unconditionally.

Lawlor (36), who was closely aligned with a faction in the ongoing Drogheda gang feud, was shot in the head outside a house in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.

PSNI and Garda investigators believe he had travelled from Coolock with three other males to enforce a drug debt against a mid-level Belfast drug dealer.

Four men, including some of those believed to have travelled north with Lawlor, were arrested in connection with the murder.

One man has now been released while three others, aged 33, 30 and 17, remain in police custody.

The men who accompanied Lawlor are from the Limerick area, and have close links to organised crime there. One of them is understood to have links to Limerick gangland figure Wayne McCarthy Dundon, who is serving a life sentence for murder.

Three of the suspects were arrested shortly after the murder which occurred at around noon on Saturday on Etna Drive. A fourth man was arrested on Sunday morning.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said on Sunday that he does “not believe that Robbie was in the Ardoyne [AREA]yesterday by accident”.

“I believe he had some reason to be there, and key lines of inquiry for me at this stage are to establish why he was there and what his connection to the address is,” he said.

Security sources say one line of inquiry is that Lawlor was shot dead by the drug dealer who feared he was about to be murdered, while another is that Lawlor was set up by rivals in revenge of previous killings associated with the gang feud which has engulfed Drogheda and Coolock for the past year.

Lawlor, who is originally from Dublin but has an address in Laytown, Co Meath, was the chief suspect behind the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, whose partial remains were found in Dublin in January. The teenager is believed to have been murdered because of his connections to one of the parties in the Drogheda feud.