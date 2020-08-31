Man (26) who died in unexplained circumstances in Killarney is named

The man who died in unexplained circumstances in Killarney on Saturday night been named locally as Darragh Sheehan (26) from Doneraile in north Cork.

An investigation has begun in Killarney into the unexplained death of the man, who was found unconscious outside a hotel in the Co Kerry town on Saturday night.

The young man was found at an entrance to the bar and restaurant area after 11.30pm on Saturday. The emergency services were called and gardaí arrived at about 11.40pm. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene at the well-known Gleneagle Hotel and Conference Centre on the Muckross Road was cordoned off pending a technical examination.

His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee where a postmortem examination was due to be carried out . A postmortem will be required to determine the course of the investigation, a Garda spokesman said.

One line of inquiry being followed by gardaí is the man died after becoming involved in an altercation at the hotel. However, the cause of death remains unclear. The deceased has not been named officially.

The Garda have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage from any road users travelling in the area between 11pm and 11.45pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064-667-1160, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station