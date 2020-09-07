Man (25) stabbed in Finglas while delivering food

A 25-year-old man from India was assaulted in Finglas early on Sunday morning when he was helping to deliver food for a local takeaway.

The man, who spoke to The Irish Times on the condition of anonymity, said he moved to Ireland in January to study a master’s degree in digital analytics. He was training to become a pizza chef in a local takeaway, and it was only his second day on the job at the time of the incident.

He said two men in their 20s approached him when he got out of the car to deliver food, one of whom had a knife.

“The driver stopped the car at the entrance of the estate and one guy in a black jacket came and stood at the car. Then we got out of the car to deliver the package,” he said.

“Another guy in a blue jacket then came to the car. I thought he was just in a hurry to get the order, that he was hungry, but he had a knife in his hand. Both of them then showed me the knife.”

He added: “They told me to give them money but I said I don’t have money. They asked me again for money but I told them again I don’t have money. Then I had my phone in my hand and they told me to give them the phone and I did but then they started stabbing me.”

The man said the knife probably hit him “seven or eight times”, but most were just scratches on his hands and leg as he tried to protect himself.

“I was lucky because they only hit me really deep once. The others were just scratches on my legs and hands but one of the times they hit me in the left leg and the knife broke off and stuck on my knee and then they both ran from the place.”

The victim attended Connolly hospital in Blanchardstown that morning, where he received treatment for the wound. He has since returned home.

A spokesman for the gardaí confirmed they are investigating an assault at Finglas at 2.20am on Sunday, September 6th.

“A man in his 20s was taken to James Connolly Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries,” a spokesman said.

No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing, the spokesman added.