Man (25) dies in hospital after Co Waterford stabbing

A 25-year-old man has died after being found with an apparent stab wound in Co Waterford overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident at Shanakiel, Dunmore East at about 3.40am on Thursday where the victim was found.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 17-year-old man was arrested and is currently being held at Waterford Garda station.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examinations and the local coroner and office of the State pathologist have been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.

An incident room has been set up there and investigators are particularly looking for anybody who may have been in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East in the early hours of Thursday morning.