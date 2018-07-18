Man (25) charged over seizure of loaded gun in Dublin

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a loaded firearm in a car in Dublin on Monday.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau charged him in relation to the seizure of the gun at 5pm on the Howth Road in Killester following what they described as an intelligence-led operation.

He will appear in court on Wednesday morning, a Garda spokesman said.

A second man, aged 28, who was also detained under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act on Monday, was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.