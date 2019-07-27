Man (24) wounded in leg with knife during fight in Dublin

A man in his 20s received a knife wound to his leg during an alleged early morning assault in central Dublin.

It is believed a row broke out between a number of men at around 12:45 am on Saturday at Hogan Place, close to the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street.

There was a chase after which one of the men, aged 24, received a laceration to the leg with a knife.

The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

A Garda spokeswoman said no arrests had been made and investigations were ongoing.