Man (24) seriously injured after car hits tree in Swords

A man (24) was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Swords, Co Dublin, on Saturday morning.

The car hit a tree on Drynam Road at about 2am, and the man, a front-seat passenger, was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

Two other men in the car, aged 21 and 20, suffered minor injuries.

Drynam Road was closed to allow gardaí to examine the crash site but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Swords Garda station on (01) 6664700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.