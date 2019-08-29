Man (24) held over Vincent Parsons murder in Tallaght

A 24-year-old man arrested in relation to the murder of father-of-two Vincent Parsons is continuing to be detained at Tallaght Garda station.

Mr Parsons (34), from Clondalkin, was attacked on Saturday night while he was socialising with friends in Killinarden, Tallaght and died on Monday.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and is still being detained, gardaí said on Thursday morning. “No further arrests have been made. Investigations are continuing,” a Garda spokesman said.

Mr Parsons, a welder by trade who was never involved in any form of crime, was socialising with friends in the Killinarden Public House on Saturday night when an altercation occurred.

The incident spilled over to the outside of the premises and though Mr Parsons left on foot, at least two men followed him.

It appears the men, who are the chief suspects in the case, drove after Mr Parsons in a van.

They caught up with him and fatally beat him on the roadside outside a Mace shop and Killinarden post office at the Killinarden housing estate.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital after the attack, where he was in a critical condition with head injuries for 48 hours, before he was pronounced dead on Monday night.

Gardaí are also continuing to investigate a separate serious assault in Tallaght, which occurred in the Cloonmore Green area, at about 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his early 30s was seriously injured in the attack, and taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where his condition is still described as serious.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesman said.