Man (24) dies after crash in Co Meath

A 24-year-old man has died after a road crash involving two cars in Co Meath on Friday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision at Boynabought, Kilmainhamwood in Kells about 8pm.

The male passenger in one of the cars was fatally injured. Two men, who were the drivers of the cars, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place as the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Navan Garda station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.