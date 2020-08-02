Man (23) arrested following death of woman in Co Down
The body of a woman was found in her home in Newry on Sunday morning
Police in Co Down are treating the death of a woman whose body was found in her home as suspicious. File photograph: PA Wire
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman whose body was found in her home in Co Down.
The 23-year-old man was detained after the 20-year-old woman’s body was discovered by PSNI officers in Drumalane Park, Newry, on Sunday morning.
Police said officers were treating the woman’s death as “suspicious at this time”.
A postmortem is to be conducted to establish the cause of the woman’s death. – PA