Man (22) dies after being injured in ‘one punch’ assault on beach

A man has died of the injuries he suffered in a suspected one-punch assault on a popular beach.

The deceased was named by the PSNI as Darren O’Neill, who was 22-years-old. He was admitted to hospital on Thursday following the alleged assault at Tyrella Beach, near Newcastle, Co Down.

The PSNI would not immediately confirm where Mr O’Neill was from, but said he was not local to the area.

Another man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Det Chief Insp Darren McCartney, from the PSNI serious crime branch, confirmed on Sunday that Mr O’Neill had died after being critically ill for a number of days.

“I would like to offer my sympathies to the family and friends of Darren at this very sad time,” he said.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Darren’s death and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact detectives.”

A postmortem is to be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

A 21-year-old man was previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident. He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court next month.

In the aftermath of the incident, Det Chief Inspector McCartney had warned of the “hugely destructive impact on both victim and perpetrator” of one-punch attacks, saying “the consequences can be devastating, completely altering the lives of all concerned”.