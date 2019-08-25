Man (22) arrested over Navan assault that left victim in critical condition

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Navan, Co Meath, on Saturday that left another man in a critical condition.

Gardaí say the man was arrested on Sunday morning. He is currently being detained in Navan Garda station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say they were alerted at 3am on Saturday to a man (21) who was lying on the ground on Watergate Street in Navan.

He was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was in the Watergate Street area between 2.45am and 3.30am on Saturday and who may have witnessed the assault, or any motorists who drove through Watergate Street at those times and have dashcam footage, to contact Navan Garda station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.