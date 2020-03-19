Man (20s) to be charged over hit-and-run after Dalkey robbery

A man is to be charged over a hit-and-run killing of a 54-year-old woman following a robbery in Dalkey, south Co Dublin last week.

The man is in his 20s and was one of three suspects arrested by gardaí over the robbery and killing on Wednesday. He is to appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court on Thursday morning.

The two other men arrested over the incident remain in Garda custody in Dún Laoghaire and Dundrum Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Jacqueline McGovern (54) was killed after she was knocked down on Avondale Road, Killiney, south Co Dublin, on the night of Tuesday, March 10th.

Ms McGovern, the married mother of three adult children from Killiney, worked as a special needs assistant at Our Lady of Good Counsel Girls National School in Cabinteely.

The victim was out walking with a friend, also in her 50s and a special needs assistant, when they were hit by the car. However, while the second woman was injured she survived and is recovering.

In the moments before the fatal collision two men threatened staff at a Centra store on Barnhill Road, Dalkey. They stole money before being driven away at speed by another man in a waiting car.

The fleeing driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle at the junction of Ballinclea Road and Avondale Road, Killiney, where the women were struck. The site of the crash was about 1km from the robbery scene.

Ms McGovern was taken from the scene by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The car used by the raiders was so badly damaged in the crash it could not be driven any further, with the men fleeing the scene on foot.