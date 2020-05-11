Man (20s) charged after seizure of cocaine worth €33,000

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged following the seizure of more than €33,000 worth of cocaine in Co Louth at the weekend.

On the Sunday evening, gardaí stopped and searched a man in his 20s in the Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk, Co Louth.

During the course of the search, gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000, pending analysis.

The man was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

During a number of follow-up searches related to this incident, gardaí seized a further quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,500.

The man has since been charged and is appearing at Ardee District Court this morning.