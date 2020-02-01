Man (20s) assaulted in suspected hate crime

A man in his 20s received “stab-type injuries” in a suspected hate crime at a train station in Co Kildare yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred at a railway station in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, on January 31st at approximately 6.40pm.

A man in his 20s received stab type injuries and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out by Garda Scenes of Crime investigators.

No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are continuing, a garda spokesman said.

The Gardaí published a diversity and integration strategy last year, which hopes to enhance the identification, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes.

Chris Pender, a Kildare councillor who lives in Newbridge, welcomed the news that the assault was being treated as a possible hate crime.

“It’s great to see that this is being treated as a hate crime, that’s a big change from how attacks like this were dealt with years ago,” Mr Pender said.

“But I don’t want people to think that this is a regular occurrence, it’s just a one-off incident that needs to be treated.”

“Kildare is not inherently hateful, especially Newbridge. It’s an honest, welcoming and open community.”

He called for a dedicated community policing unit to be established in the area, and a change in the hate crime legislation to ensure prosecution can be carried out.

“I think the best way to tackle crime is for gardaí to be out on the ground, meeting with people, and letting them know that they’re there and will protect them, and then they need to backed up by effective legislation,” he added.