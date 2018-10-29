Man (20) seriously hurt after being hit by minibus in Co Galway

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a minibus in Co Galway on Sunday night.

The 20-old-pedestrian was hit by the vehicle on the Indreabhán to Carroe Road at Tully, a Garda statement said. Officers in Salthill are investigating a and are appealing for witnesses.

“The male pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to University College Hospital Galway by ambulance for treatment. The driver was uninjured in the collision,” the statement added.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.50pm to 11.15pm to contact them in Salthill Garda station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”