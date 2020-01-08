Man (20) due to appear in court charged with abduction in Dublin

A man is due to appear in court on Thursday charged in relation to the assault and attempted abduction of a woman in north Dublin earlier this week.

The 20-year-old man was rearrested on Wednesday evening after being questioned and released earlier in the day.

The woman, who is aged in her 60s, was approached on Monday at approximately 7.30am by a man who attempted to force her into the boot of a car. She managed to flee the scene and the car drove away via Blackhorse Avenue towards Dublin city centre.

Gardaí said they rearrested the 20-year-old man who had previously been questioned and released on foot of an arrest warrant issued by a District Court judge on Wednesday evening.

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning charged in relation to the incident.