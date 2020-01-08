Man (20) arrested over attempted abduction released by gardaí

A 20-year-old man who was arrested in relation to the attempted abduction of a woman in Dublin on Monday has been released.

The assault and attempted abduction took place at the Martin’s Grove and Blackhorse Avenue area about 7.30am on Monday.

The woman, who is aged in her 60s, was approached by a man who attempted to force her into the boot of a car.

She managed to flee the scene and the car drove away via Blackhorse Avenue towards Dublin city centre. The car, described as a silver family saloon, is believed to have turned left and driven onto the Navan Road.

On Tuesday, a suspect was arrested in relation to the crime and was being held in Blanchardstown Garda station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).

A vehicle of interest to the investigating team was also detained and subject to a forensic examination.

The man was released on Wednesday morning and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue on 6th January 2020 between 6am and 8am, or anyone who may have information about this incident, who has not yet contacted Gardaí, to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage that were travelling in the Blackhorse Avenue area at this time to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.