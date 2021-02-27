Man (20) arrested after €123,000 drugs seizure in Co Roscommon

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after €123,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis were seized at a property in Co Roscommon on Friday night.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at 10pm at the property on Lanesboro Road as part of Operation Tara, which is aimed at reducing drug-related deaths by targeting drug dealing in communities.

A total of 4.5 kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €90,000 and 470g of cocaine with an estimated value of €33,000 were seized. Gardaí said all drugs will be sent for analysis.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Castlerea Garda station.