Man (19) held after fatal stabbing in night club on St Patrick’s night

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Co Clare in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí said in a statement an altercation took place between a number of men in the Shannon Knights Night Club,Tullyvarraga at about 2am.

“Two males were injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick. One male was subsequently pronounced dead in the hospital a short time later. The injuries of the second male (22) are not believed to be life threatening,” the statement added.

A 19-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident and is being held at Shannon Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A post mortem is due to take place later in the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Shannon appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information to come forward. The would in particular like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights Night Club last night or in the early hours of today to contact them in Shannon on 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.