Man (19) charged over Co Antrim murder on Christmas Day

A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing a nurse to death in Co Antrim on Christmas Day.

Nathan Ward (19) was charged with killing Jayne Toal Reat (43), a nurse at Craigavon Area Hospital, at a house in Mornington, Lisburn, on December 25th.

Mr Ward (19), who appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court, with both arms in plaster, was charged with the murder of Ms Reat and the attempted murders of her daughter Charlotte Reat (21) and his own father Joseph Tweedie.

It is understood police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at Mr Ward’s home on Mornington Lane shortly after 6am on Christmas Day.

There was no application for bail.

District Judge Rosie Watters remanded Mr Ward into custody to appear again at Lisburn Court on January 8th via videolink.