Male youth injured during assault at event in the RDS

A male youth has been taken to hospital following an assault at a secondary school event at the RDS in Simmonscourt, Dublin on Friday morning.

It is understood the young man was chased through the Higher Options event by a group of youths.

They were stopped by security inside the event before they caught him and were asked to leave. It is understood they were not in school uniform at the time.

Once outside, however, it is believed they encountered the youth they had been chasing and an assault took place.

The victim was not stabbed, contrary to reports circulating on social media.

Gardaí and emergency services were contacted and quickly at the scene.

The young man was brought to Vincent’s University Hospital where he was being treated for what were described as minor injuries.

It is also understood the venue was briefly closed down in order to allow gardaí to assess the situation.

The Higher Options event, organised by The Irish Times, is an annual three-day education expo for second level students, providing help in making decisions about future studies.

In a statement, gardaí said they are “investigating an assault of a youth that took place on Simmonscourt Road, Donnybrook” on Friday morning.