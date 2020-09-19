Male cyclist (40s) killed in north Co Dublin traffic collision

A male cyclist in his 40s has been killed in a traffic collision involving a car in north Co Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the R108 Road, at St Margaret’s, near Dublin Airport, north Co Dublin at 11.45am.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the car was treated for non-life threatening injuries by ambulance paramedics at the side of the road.

The road has been closed off as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene, with local traffic diversions in place.

A Garda spokesman appealed for “anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage,” to contact Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 4950, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.