An appeal against a significant ruling in favour of convicted murderer Graham Dwyer and the sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriégel are among the high-profile cases due before the courts in the new legal year, which opens next week.

The HSE is involved in a number of key actions with far-reaching implications, including its Supreme Court appeal against a judgment in favour of Ruth Morrissey, who has cervical cancer, which will impact on the work of the Cervical Check tribunal and other cases over cervical smears.