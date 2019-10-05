Major cases of new legal year: Graham Dwyer and Ana Kriégel’s killers return to court

An attempted murder in Dún Laoghaire and a swine-flu vaccine test case will also be heard

Mary Carolan Courts Correspondent
Graham Dwyer leaving the Four Courts in April 2015. Photograph: Collins Courts

Graham Dwyer leaving the Four Courts in April 2015. Photograph: Collins Courts

An appeal against a significant ruling in favour of convicted murderer Graham Dwyer and the sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriégel are among the high-profile cases due before the courts in the new legal year, which opens next week.

The HSE is involved in a number of key actions with far-reaching implications, including its Supreme Court appeal against a judgment in favour of Ruth Morrissey, who has cervical cancer, which will impact on the work of the Cervical Check tribunal and other cases over cervical smears.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.