Main suspect in Kevin Lunney abduction and torture dies during police raid

The main suspect behind the campaign of intimidation and violence against senior Quinn executives has died during police raids in the UK on Friday.

The man in his 50s is believed to be the head of the gang that has been behind the violence, including the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney in September.

Gardaí, the PSNI and British police were involved in a number of co-ordinated search operations in connection with that incident today.

The raids were announced by the Garda press office on Friday morning and it later emerged that the man died during the raid in Derbyshire .

The “significant” searches were being carried out in conjunction with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Derbyshire Constabulary.

Gardaí were due to hold a press briefing in Garda HQ at lunchtime.

A spokesman for Quinn Industrial Holdings declined to comment on the death. However, a source close to the company said the local Cavan-Fermanagh executives, long targeted for managing the business, felt more secure that the alleged ringleader was dead but expressed concern that it may result in the loss of an evidential trail to the ultimate paymaster whom the firm suspects has been funding the years-long campaign of intimidation.

“You have to say that we are safer for now with his absence but I think there is a big evidential chunk gone now. It will be difficult to link this to a paymaster with [the main suspect] out of the scene,” said the source.

Members of An Garda Síochána were searching five locations in Co Cavan, three locations in Co Longford and four locations in Dublin. The premises are a mixture of domestic dwellings and commercial/business premises.

The searches are part of the evidence gathering stage to progress the investigations into the abduction, false imprisonment and assault of Mr Lunney (50) on September 17th.

Over 100 members of An Garda Síochána are assisting the investigation team at Cavan Garda Station including colleagues from Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division, Regional Support Units, National Support Service (NSS) Dog Units, National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and National Public Order Unit.

The PSNI are searching five locations in the Derrylin area in Co Fermanagh and Derbyshire Constabulary are searching one location in the United Kingdom.

Detective Chief Inspector of the PSNI Julie Mullan said the investigation is “continuing at pace” .

“Today‘s significant operation involves searching four residential properties and one commercial premises in the Derrylin area,” Ms Mulan said.

“This was a truly horrific crime and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and now also Derbyshire Constabulary to try and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

On Tuesday, Mr Lunney, who is a senior executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), told of how he was abducted and tortured by the gang in mid-September.

In an interview with BBC Spotlight, Mr Lunney recalled how a car parked near his home smashed into his Jeep and how the gang broke the windows of his vehicle and dragged him outside.

One of the gang members put a Stanley knife to his neck and said: “Get into that. If you don’t get into that we are going to kill you.”

Mr Lunney described how the gang drove away from his home, tortured him for two hours before later dumping him semi-naked on a Co Cavan road side.

He said the gang broke his leg in two places, cut his face and carved the initials “QIH” into his chest with a knife on orders to force him to resign.

Mr Lunney believed his captors were acting on a “list of brutally specific orders”, he added.

An Garda Síochána said it continues to appeal to any person who has any information, no matter how insignificant it appears, on this “vicious criminal attack” or any other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/Fermanagh border area over recent years to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.

QIH was once owned by local businessman and former billionaire Seán Quinn who lost his family business group over multibillion losses on a boom-time bet on Anglo Irish Bank shares.

Mr Lunney as well as Liam McCaffrey and Dara O’Reilly were among a local management group who in 2014 took over the running of the Co Fermanagh-based building materials group founded by Mr Quinn in the 1970s, on behalf of a consortium of three US hedge funds which had acquired the group’s borrowings in the debt markets.

They are among a group of QIH managers who received deaths threats urging them to resign. The threats follow years of threats and intimidation of the new management team. Mr Quinn has always denied being behind the campaign and has condemned the latest acts of violence and intimidation.