M50 partially closed after truck carrying horses overturns

A truck carrying horses has overturned on the M50 in Dublin, leaving part of the motorway impassable.

The M50 southbound from Junction 12 to Junction 13 is currently blocked as a result of the incident, and is expected to remain so until a crane arrives to remove the truck.

The emergency services are at the scene.

All of the horses are reportedly fine, and the driver is described as being uninjured.

Drivers are asked to avoid this stretch of the M50 and to take alternative routes for the time being.