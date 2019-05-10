Lyra McKee investigation: Two men charged with riot and petrol bomb offences

Two men have been charged with riot and petrol bomb offences as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said one of the men, aged 51, was also charged with arson of a hijacked vehicle, and the other (38) with the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck.

Both men are due to appear at the Magistrates’ Court in Derry on Saturday.

Ms McKee was shot dead while watching disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18th.

Dissident republican group the New IRA said its members carried out the killing.

The PSNI said: “The charges relate to violent disorder in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry on Thursday 18th April as part of the investigation into the murder of Lyra McKee. ”

Violence had broken out in Creggan after raids were carried out by police. Detectives were investigating dissident republican activity in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.

Two youths aged 15 and 18 who had been arrested in connection with the investigation have been released without charge. - PA