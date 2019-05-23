Luxury watches among items seized in Dublin raid

Two luxury Swiss watches and a range of other items have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) as part of a search operation conducted in west Dublin on Thursday.

The bureau made the seizure as part of a targeted operation against an organised crime group. Detectives believe the items seized were obtained with the proceeds of crime, which gives them the power to seize them.

The operation is ongoing and the search team is being supported by the Dublin Metropolitan Region Armed Support Unit.

Two Breitling watches have been confiscated along with documentation, mobile phones, computers and hard drives.

The bureau is also conducting inquiries at a number of other locations in the Dublin area relating to the purchase of property.

This is the third seizure of this nature by Cab in as many weeks. Last Wednesday, detectives targeted an international crime gang based in Hong Kong as part of an investigation into money laundering and property investments in the Republic.

Mobile phones and other electronic devices as well as documents, all of which were set to be examined by Cab’s financial analysts, were seized. About €40,000 was also frozen in an Irish bank account on suspicion it represented the proceeds of drug dealing.

The Garda described those searches as “a significant development in an on-going operation targeting an organised crime gang involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs.”

The week before, Cab seized about €28,000 in cash as well as a number of other items following a series of raids in Dublin and Kildare.

Seven sites were searched consisting of four residential areas, one professional business premises and two plots of land.

The €28,000 in cash was seized from a house in Citywest, Dublin 24. Elsewhere, two watches including one Rolex watch, a number of documents, mobile phones and electronic devices were recovered.