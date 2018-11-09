Luke Wilson jailed for 11 years for conspiracy to murder Kinahan target

A man who admitted possession of a firearm and being part of a conspiracy to murder a target of the Kinahan crime gang has been jailed for 11 years.

Luke Wilson (23), Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, who was recorded by gardaí in “extensive discussions” about the murder plot, was sentenced on Friday at the Special Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to various offences linked to the planned murder of Gary Hanley, an associate of the Hutch crime gang, at a location within the, State between September 15th and November 6th last year.

Wilson also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3 on November 6th last year.

Wilson had said, in an audio recording, that he had “no problem” camping in the back of a van in order “to get” Gary Hanley and that he wanted “money not jail”.

The father-of-one also said: “He (Hanley) doesn’t even understand why our people want him gone, he is such a f**king idiot”.

Sentencing the defendant on Friday, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, commended the work of the gardaí in foiling the plot to kill Mr Hanley.

Wilson appeared amid heavy security in the Criminal Courts of Justice. Mr Justice Hunt told Wilson if he hadn’t pleaded guilty his sentence would have been four or five years higher.

He imposed a total of 12 years with one suspended for the offences. The judge said the sentence was a long one “but we’ve no choice in that matter.”

Wilson also received a six-year concurrent sentence on the conspiracy charge. The defendant has 36 previous convictions at District Court level which include theft and road traffic offences.

Michael Bowman SC, defending Wilson, submitted to the court last month that his client was “enormously relieved” that gardai intervened when they did as otherwise it would have resulted in “far worse consequences” for him.

Mr Bowman also told the court there had been very significant trauma in Wilson’s life when he lost his eye at the age of 18 years after been shot in the face by his “lifelong best friend” as part of an attempted murder. As a result, he developed post-traumatic stress disorder and fell into a deep depression.

Wilson is fully blind in one eye and is losing the sight in his other eye, the court has heard, but he is scheduled to have an operation on this eye in order to recover his sight which his barrister said was “disappearing rapidly”.

Wilson remained unperturbed as the sentence was read out; his only reaction was to smile at the investigating gardaí.

He thanked the three judge court before being led away to begin his sentence by prison officers in bullet proof vests.