Lucan murder: man found in burning car had been shot

A man whose body was found in a burning car in Lucan, Co Dublin on Monday evening had been shot dead before being set alight, gardaí said on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, gardaí said the postmortem showed he was shot a number of times before the car was set on fire. They said the man has not yet been identified.

The remains of the man were so badly burned DNA testing and dental records will be required to identify him.

Superintendent Paul Dolan of Lucan Garda station appealed for anyone who has seen the car, a navy Toyota Corolla, registration number 05CW2225, or knew where it had been since, November 13th to contact investigating gardaí.

The number plate of the vehicle in which the man’s body was found. Photograph: Collins

“I am also appealing to any person in Mount Andrew Estate, who saw this car or to any person who witnessed or has dashcam footage in relation to the incident on Monday night 18th November 2019. To help assist people in their recollection, the Ireland v Denmark International Soccer match was taking place at the time”.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade were called to reports of a burning car at Mount Andrew Rise, Lucan, Co Dublin, at about 8.15pm on Monday.

When they arrived the vehicle was engulfed in flames and as the fire was brought under control human remains could be seen in the front passenger seat.

Local Independent councillor Alan Hayes said on Tuesday Mount Andrew was a very quiet estate.

“Residents are shocked that this happened in their community, literally outside of their front doors. It’s not something you’d expect to happen,” he said.

“They’re also worried because they’re concerned with the darker evenings letting children out to play, people are thinking is it actually safe. It’s predominantly young families in that community. They don’t want to see this kind of thing.”

Residents said they were “shocked and in disbelief” at the incident, describing the area as “generally quiet”.

Gardaí remove the vehicle from the scene on Mount Andrew Court in Lucan. Photograph: Collins

“I’m shocked, I’ve been living here a few years and there’s never been anything like this,” one young woman told The Irish Times.

If the remains are those of the missing criminal from Dublin, as gardaí strongly suspect, the deceased was in his 40s and knew his life was in danger.

A previous attempt had been made on his life, though he survived that gun attack despite being wounded several times.

A close associate of the man was also shot dead earlier this year; David “Chen” Lynch was shot dead on March 1st on the Foxdene estate, Lucan.

Gardaí suspect the murder of the man found dead in Lucan on Monday night, the earlier attempt on his life and the shooting dead of Mr Lynch are all linked to a dispute in the drugs trade.

Garda sources said the body of the man found dead on Monday night was so badly burned that locum State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers was required to carry out a forensic postmortem rather than a visual one.

That involves comparing the dead man’s DNA against family members and using dental records to confirm his identity.

Detectives believe the dead man got into a car with people he trusted and suspect the vehicle was driven to Mount Andrew Rise and the victim shot there before the car was set on fire in the same location.

Gardaí suspect those responsible set the car on fire with the victim’s body inside in a bid to destroy any forensic evidence that may have linked them to the crime.

The remains found in the car are believed to be those of a man reported missing on Monday when his partner contacted gardaí.