Loughinisland journalists hand themselves in to PSNI for questioning

Journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey handed themselves in to Musgrave Street PSNI station in central Belfast on Friday for further questioning in relation to the alleged theft of a document relating to the Loughinisland killings.

In a major police operation led by Durham Constabulary the two journalists were arrested at their homes and their offices searched in August this year in relation to the documentary about the Loughinisland killings, No Stone Unturned, that they were involving in making .

Six men were killed in that 1994 Ulster Volunteer Force attack at the Heights Pub in Loughinisland as they watched a World Cup game on television between the Republic of Ireland and Italy.

Birney and McCaffrey were not charged but were subject to bail conditions and instructed to report to police for further questioning.

As part of those bail conditions Birney and McCaffrey presented themselves to the PSNI at noon on Friday accompanied by their respective solicitors, Niall Murphy and John Finucane.

A group of about 50 journalists led by the National Union of Journalists’ Irish secretary Seamus Dooley staged a protest against the arrests outside Musgrave Street station.

Mr Dooley said it was “an extraordinarily important day for press freedom” in Northern Ireland. “Our message is very simple: this is actually about press freedom but more importantly it’s about the Loughinisland families,” he said after greeting Birney and McCaffrey, as they arrived for questioning.

“Our message as working journalists and trade unionists is very simple; stop the fishing and find the killers,” added Mr Dooley. “That’s our message. This is a fishing expedition; get it over with.”

Solicitor Mr Murphy said the police action against the journalists should end. “We expect police to discontinue this arrest. It is flawed, it is not evidence based,” he said.

Mr Murphy also referred to a dispute between Durham Constabulary and the North’s Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire over the events relating to the arrests of the journalists.

Notwithstanding contrary claims from Durham police, Dr Maguire insisted his office had not made a complaint that documents featuring in No Stone Unturned were stolen from his office.

Earlier this month The Irish Times reported that the ombudsman’s office had said it had not reported a theft of documents to Durham police. Durham Constabulary in turn stood by its statement it was acting on foot of a complaint from the ombudsman’s office. Dr Maguire in turn stated, “We stand very much behind the statement we issued to The Irish Times – we did not report a theft.”

Mr Murphy cited the ombudsman’s stance. “It has been clarified there is no statement of complaint. We hope that the police will see sense and that the ordeal will end today,” he said outside the police station on Friday.

Mr Finucane, solicitor for McCaffrey, before entering the station, said, “I think what the police tried to do with the arrests of Barry and Trevor was to send out a very chilling message to journalists.”

On Thursday, Belfast High Court rejected claims that the Police Ombudsman exceeded his legal powers in publishing findings on the Loughinisland massacre, which identified RUC collusion with loyalists who murdered six Catholic men.

Amnesty’s Northern Ireland director Patrick Corrigan said “journalists must be free to investigate and expose issues of public concern without fear of arrest”.

“Unless the police can demonstrate that the arrests and seizure of the journalists’ materials were reasonable, proportionate and necessary in a democratic society, their actions amount to an assault on the freedom of the press,” he said.