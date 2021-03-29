Lockdown led to sharp fall in recorded crime last year, CSO says

The number of burglaries recorded last year were more than a third lower than in 2019, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

There were also significant falls in theft (down 24.5 per cent), robbery (down 22.9 per cent), assaults (down 13.2 per cent) and sexual offences (down 10.6 per cent) compared with 2019.

The CSO has said continuing lockdown measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to have contributed to sharp falls in recorded crime levels last year.

Assaults on men fell by 19 per cent, while there was a lower decline of 6.4 per cent in assaults on women.

The number of females aged between 30 and 44 who reported assaults increased by 2.1 per cent last year compared with 2019 – the only age cohort among men or women where an increase was observed.

Weapons and explosives offences (up 14.9 per cent) and drugs offences (up 9.1 per cent) both increased in 2020. Crimes classified as damage to property and to the environment fell by 11 per cent and public order offences fell by 10.6 per cent.

The number of homicides recorded rose by nine compared with 2019 but was driven by an increase of 10 in the number of incidents classified as dangerous driving leading to death, according to the CSO. The combined figure for murder and manslaughter incidents fell by one compared with 2019.

There were 1,101 breaches of Covid-19 regulations which were classified as crime incidents by gardaí in 2020, and included breaches of regulations relating to domestic travel restrictions, licensed premises, wearing of face coverings and international travel.

The CSO said there was “considerable variation” in the number of crime incidents recorded at different times during 2020 in a range of crime offence types, and it is likely that Covid-19 measures played a role in these variations.

The number of incidents classified as robbery, extortion and hijacking offences, burglary and related offences and theft were at their highest levels during the first quarter of 2020 and then fell to their lowest levels during quarter two.

In contrast, weapons and explosives offences and controlled drug offences were at their lowest levels during quarter one and then rose to their highest levels during quarter two.

Attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences, sexual offences and public order offences were highest for 2020 during quarter three.

Sam Scriven, CSO statistician said the figures show a “considerable fall” in the number of crime incidents recorded in 2020 compared to the previous year across a range of crime incident types.

The CSO has said the statistics are categorised as “under reservation”. “This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO,” it said.