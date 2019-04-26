Loaded pistol and bullets found on waste ground in west Dublin

A loaded pistol, shotgun cartridges and bullets have been found on waste ground in west Dublin by gardaí targeting feuding gangs in the area.

Gardaí, supported by members of the Defence Forces, carried out a search of waste ground in the vicinity of the Riversdale Community College and the Institute of Technology Blanchardstown on Friday.

During the course of the search a loaded Makarov 9mm pistol and silencer was located.

At a separate location the search team discovered nine shotgun cartridges and four 9mm bullets.

The search team also discovered nine shotgun cartridges and four 9mm bullets. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Superintendent Liam Carolan of Blanchardstown garda station said: “The search carried out today resulted in another firearm being taken off the streets. This is the second joint operation carried out by gardaí from Blanchardstown, assisted by our colleagues from the Defence Forces, in which firearms have been recovered. The contribution of the defence forces has been invaluable in these searches’’.

The searches were part of an ongoing policing operation targeting feuding gangs in the Corduff area.

The weapon and ammunition seized will be forwarded for ballistic testing.