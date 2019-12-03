Lisa Smith’s detention extended for further 24 hours

Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith is being questioning for a further 24 hours by gardaí as part of a criminal investigation into suspected terrorist offenses abroad.

The Co Louth woman (38) appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Tuesday morning for the brief hearing to approve a Garda request to extend the detention period.

Ms Smith has been questioned at Kevin Street Garda station following her arrest on Sunday after her return to Ireland on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul along with her daughter (2).

Her period of detention had already been extended by 24 hours on Monday. Ms Smith, who is originally from Dundalk can be questioned for up to 72 hours before being released or charged.

Judge Patricia McNamara agreed to the extension following a hearing at 9.25am, an hour before the previous extension was due to expire.

Ms Smith, who sat in the court accompanied by a member of An Garda Síochána, was represented by solicitor Peter Corrigan of Belfast-based law firm Phoenix Law.

Dressed in black, she left court with her head covered with a coat and scarf. She was walked by a female detective to an unmarked Garda van to bring her back to the station.

She remains in custody under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Speaking on Monday, Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law said that “no evidence of any kind” linking her to a terrorist offence had been put to Ms Smith in questioning.

He said his client had a “strong case” to make in arguing that she was a member of Islamic State but not directly involved in terror organisation Isis.

Ms Smith is being asked by Special Branch counterterrorism detectives about her movements, activities and communications in Europe, Africa and the Middle East since she converted to Islam about a decade ago.

The investigation has drawn on information about her movements from foreign intelligence services.

Any prosecution, should one arise, will likely rely on legislation that has so far been untested in prosecuting individuals suspected of terrorist offences overseas.