Lisa Smith due to appear in court in Dublin

Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith is due to be brought to court in Dublin on Wednesday morning to face criminal charges.

The Co Louth woman (38), who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State, had been questioned at Kevin Street Garda station following her arrest on Sunday after her return to Ireland on a flight from Istanbul along with her daughter (2).

She has been questioned by gardaí since then as part of a criminal investigation into suspected terrorist offences abroad.

She had been taking a cooperative approach in questioning; responding to questions but effectively claiming she travelled to the so-called Islamic State for religious reasons rather than any terrorist activity.

Gardaí seized a number of devices, including mobile phones and laptops, in a bid to determine who she was in touch with in Ireland and other jurisdictions while she was in Syria and Turkey.

Detectives have also sought the assistance of international intelligence agencies in a bid to determine if the information on Islamic State and foreign fighters gathered by those countries may relate to Ms Smith.

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, speaking on Monday, said “no evidence of any kind” linking her to a terrorist offence had been put to Ms Smith in questioning. His client had a “strong case” to make in arguing that she was a member of Islamic State but not directly involved in terror organisation Isis, he said.