Lisa Smith detention extended for further 24 hours

Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith is being questioning for a further 24 hours by gardaí as part of a criminal investigation into suspected terrorist offenses abroad.

The woman (38) appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Tuesday morning for the brief hearing to approve a Garda request to extend the detention period.

Ms Smith has been questioned at Kevin Street station following her arrest on Sunday after her return to Ireland on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul along with her daughter (2).

Her period of detention had already been extended by 24 hours on Monday. Ms Smith, who is originally from Dundalk, Co Louth, can be questioned for up to 72 hours before being released or charged.

The Co Louth woman’s solicitor, Darragh Mackin of Belfast-based Phoenix Law, said that “no evidence of any kind” linking her to a terrorist offence had been put to Ms Smith in questioning. His client had a “strong case” to make in arguing that she was a member of Islamic State but not directly involved in terror organisation Isis.

The Dundalk woman is being asked by Special Branch counterterrorism detectives about her movements, activities and communications in Europe, Africa and the Middle East since she converted to Islam about a decade ago.

The investigation has drawn on information about her movements from foreign intelligence services.

Any prosecution, should one arise, will likely rely on legislation that has so far been untested in prosecuting individuals suspected of terrorist offences overseas.