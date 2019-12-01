Lisa Smith and her daughter ‘on flight back to Ireland’

Islamic State supporter Lisa Smith and her two-year-old daughter are reportedly on a flight back to Ireland.

A small team of Defence Forces personnel flew to Turkey on Friday tasked with accompanying Ms Smith and her daughter back to Ireland on Saturday.

The Dundalk native and former Defence Forces member had been awaiting deportation in Turkey along with other supporters of the terrorist group who were captured by Turkish forces in Syria.

Ms Smith and her daughter are on a Turkish Airlines flight that departed Istanbul is scheduled to arrive in Dublin airport this morning, according to RTÉ.

Ms Smith is being accompanied on the flight by a small team of Government officials and members of the elite Army Ranger Wing .

It is expected she will be interviewed by gardaí after arriving back in Ireland.

On Friday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar refused to go into detail about the operation to return Ms Smith to Ireland. He said Tusla is playing a role in the matter, along with the Garda and Defence Forces.

“It is a tricky situation. Ultimately the child is an Irish citizen and deserves to be protected in my view. Ultimately we need to protect our citizens,” Mr Varadkar told reporters at a graduation ceremony in Templemore for 197 new gardaí.

Mr Varadkar said there was a need to ensure the welfare of Ms Smith’s daughter. “Of course there are relatives that are in contact and Tusla are aware that situation may arise.”

Ms Smith is also an Irish citizen and has the right to return home should she wish, the Taoiseach added.

It is understood the Dundalk woman’s family members have expressed a willingness to care for her child in the event of her possible detention upon arrival in Ireland. However, any final decision would rest with Tusla.