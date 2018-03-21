Link between crashed van and man’s death in Donegal investigated

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in Co Donegal and are appealing for the public’s help.

The man in his mid-40s was found dead in a house in Oakfield Close, Buncrana at 6.30pm on Sunday.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination was carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan, ” a Garda statement said.

“While we can say that the man died from natural causes, there were some unexplained injuries to the body consistent with either a fall or as a result of being in a vehicle that was involved in a collision,” it added.

The Garda statement said officers were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at Slab Road, Burnfoot shortly before midnight St Patrick’s night, Saturday March 17th.

A white Renault van had crashed, but there was no one at the scene when gardaí­ arrived.

“Gardaí are investigating a link between this van and sudden death of the man in Buncrana. The van has been removed from the scene for a full technical examination and the roadway in the area of the crash is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area by Garda Crime Scene Investigators,” the Garda statement concluded.

Officers have called on anyone with information to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540.