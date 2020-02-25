Limerick man (71) dies after being hit by van reversing into his home
‘The family are obviously shocked. It’s an awful tragedy,’ said a source
Gardaí said they were treating it as a tragic accident. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Gardaí are treating the death of an elderly man who was knocked down and killed at his home on Tuesday evening as a tragic accident.
The 71-year old deceased was struck by a van being driven by family member, sources said.
The vehicle was reversing into a side yard at the house at the time.
The deceased was named locally as Sean Ryan (71) from Ballyneety, Co Limerick.
The tragic incident occurred at the deceased’s home a short distance outside Ballyneety village, close to Ballyneety Golf Club.
Gardaí and paramedics attached to the National Ambulance Service received a call shortly before 5pm of a serious incident at the house.
“The family are obviously shocked. It’s an awful tragedy,” said a source.
A garda spokesman said they were treating the incident as a tragic accident.